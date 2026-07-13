Neemuch Family Builds Memorial For Pet Dog Bruno, Performs Last Rites Like A Son | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A memorial dedicated to Bruno, the Banodha family's pet dog in Neemuch district, has become a symbol of their extraordinary bond with him.

For the family, Bruno was never just a pet but a beloved son and after he died following a battle with cancer, he was given the same last rites and rituals as any family member.

Principal Balkishan Banodha said the family brought home the 35-day-old puppy from Ujjain on Feb 7, 2021. Over the next five years, Bruno became an inseparable part of their lives.

Whether it was a wedding or a family function, someone always stayed back with him. His food, health and daily routine were carefully looked after and he shared in every family celebration and difficult time.

About six weeks ago, Bruno's health began to deteriorate. He was first taken to Udaipur and later to a pet hospital in Indore, where doctors diagnosed him with cancer.

Despite treatment and two therapy sessions, Bruno died at home on the night of June 29.

The family performed his last rites with religious rituals, organised a havan and observed the traditional 12th-day ceremony.

A memorial was later built at the place where he was laid to rest, where family members continue to offer flowers in his memory.