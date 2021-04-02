Neemuch: Crisis management committee holds meet to discuss lockdown measures

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of district level crisis management meeting was held at collectorate here on Thursday.

Among other issues that came up for discussion was rise in number of corona cases. It was decided that every shopkeeper should draw circles outside his shops for social distancing and keep sanitizers.

The district administration stated that shopkeepers will be warned for the first time for violating it. If they violate protocol for second time, their shop will be closed for a day. If they commit the same mistake for third time, their shop will be closed for a week.

A provision of two-hour open jail sentence with a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a mask has also been made. Collector Mayank Agarwal, SP Suraj Verma, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, BJP district president Pawan Patidar among others were present at the meeting.