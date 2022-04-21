Neemuch: CBN seizes Rs 55 lakh opium, arrests two

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its drive against drug smugglers, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit team achieved a major success on Thursday with the arrest of two persons and seizure of 38 kilograms of opium during checking.

The international market value of the seized opium stands at around Rs 55 lakh. The officials informed that the peddlers had hidden the opium under 20 tonnes of tea in 569 bags.

According to CBN officials, acting on the directions of the Narcotics Commissioner, officers of CBN, Madhya Pradesh Unit, intercepted a truck having a Rajasthan registration number.

The team had got a specific input that this vehicle would be carrying opium from North East to Rajasthan.

After getting the inputs, a team of officers from CBN Neemuch was formed and dispatched on April 19.

The team kept a close watch on every suspected route. After 48-hour of gruelling efforts, the truck was identified and followed for several kilometres.

The vehicle was finally intercepted near Kishangarh Toll. On sustained questioning, the occupants of the vehicle revealed that the opium was concealed in a specially built cavity in the truck. As it was not possible to search the truck on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was brought to the CBN office.

The vehicle was thoroughly searched, and about 38 kilograms of opium was recovered from a concealed cavity in the truck. The truck was carrying about 20 tonnes of tea in 569 bags as cover cargo to conceal the contraband drugs. The vehicle along with the contraband drug and cover cargo have been seized and both the persons have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under process.

