Neemuch: 7 persons held in online investment fraud case in Manasa

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa police have arrested seven persons for duping people on the pretext of an online investment in share trading.

Police have also recovered two cheque books of Axis bank, 19 keypad mobile phones, 9 android mobile phones, an ATM card and four bank account passbooks from the scene.

According to details, the matter came to light when a local resident alerted about online investment fraud was unabatedly running near Carmel Convent School located at Jeewan Nagar in Manasa village.

Following which, Superintendent of Police (SP Neemuch) Suraj Kumar Verma, instructed to take stringent action against fraudsters. Police on Wednesday conducted a raid at said racket found to be involved in investment fraud and apprehended 7 fraudsters.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to randomly call people except in MP, Rajasthan and Delhi, asking them to invest in the stock market on pretext of surplus returns. Further investigation revealed that over Rs 50 lakh were credited to the account.

Police said that the arrested accused were identified as Shantilal Banjara (20), Banti Rawal Banjara (19), Prabhat Mal (19), Lokesh Banjara (20), Vikram Singh Banjara (19), Bharat Singh Banjara (20), residents of Bhanpura village and Pappu Dayma (24), a resident of Manasa village of Neemuch district.

A case was registered against them under 420 (34) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation into the case was on, the police added.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:10 PM IST