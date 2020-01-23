National Girl Child Day Today: These girls are determined to break the glass ceiling

Indore: Birth of a child is a miraculous event that normally warms every heart. Sadly, many homes still weep if the born child is a female.
Thankfully, going by records, the number of female foeticides has come down, but many homes still pray for having a son and very few wishes for a daughter to be born. When asked why they prefer the male child, many say that the world is loaded against the females.
While the issues are endless, many young girls have proven their might and challenged those, who simply want to end a life because it is a female.
On this National Girl Child Day, we bring inspiring stories of these girls and some heartfelt notes from them.
Starting from January 24 celebrating National Girl Child Day, women and child department is celebrating National Girl Child Week.
During this week from Jan 24 to 30, programmes such as ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ signature campaign; collective oaths; processions; Anganwadi and ASHA activists’ door-to-door awareness; social awareness campaigns by putting stickers will be organised in the city.
The dying pride
“The day she cried, the day she died,
In the hearts of those who never realised,
That she was no son,
But she was the one,
Who would bring them pride?
By shining worldwide,
Cause she was girl,
Not less than a pearl!”
By Mahek Rijhwani
Poet, 17
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner’s mission to empower girls
“I am a professional horse rider and one of the best things about this sport is that it does not discriminate between girls and boys.
Everyone competes on the same platform together presenting their talent and skills. I am a feminist and my mission to show every parent that there are equal opportunities for girls and boys in the world.
It saddens my heart to see when a girl is discriminated, often thrown away at birth, simply because of being a girl. I don’t want to stop my journey of horse riding at Olympics. I want to take it ahead and spread my message as well.
I feel happy that my consistent efforts in nationals, international and Asian championship was noticed and I received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President of India Ramnath Govind. Every girl can do it and I want to support girls.
Every girl including me just wants equal chance of living our lives. I have participated in three nationals, two internationals and recently won at Asian championship.
Next, after my class XII board examinations, I am going to participate in various championships all over Europe. I am grateful for my parents (educationist Sonia and IT company owner Mukesh Hajela) as they have always supported me.”
Sudipti Hajela
Horse rider, 17
Changing mindsets with her achievements
“I am an international wall climbing champion and I feel really happy that I have reached this point. My parents (Nigar and Farooque Shaikh) were blessed with me as their second child.
I have an elder sister (Ishrat). Though they heard from several relatives and often wondered what it would be like to have a son, today, they are happier than they had me.
It is normal for many people to underestimate girls even today, but with little support, girls can do everything equally well. I was born in an average family in Pune, Maharashtra.
Just because of my skills and record in wall climbing, I was offered a full scholarship by Emerald Heights, and I moved here in 2019. In the last year, I have participated and won several national championships. I represented India in Asian Games in Bangalore, where I won a bronze medal.
I also represented India in Asian Kids Championship in Thailand and World Youth Championship in Arco, Italy. I hope to make my parents more proud and bring a change in thinking of other parents as well.”
Saniya Shaikh
Wall climbing champ, 14
Vision beyond Sight
“I was born in Dhar, where a lot of people are against supporting girls. My parents were an exception and that is the reason that I am a banker today and my younger sister is also able to do her graduation.
I always had a problem in my eyes but as I grew, my sight became weaker coming to a point where I could not read at all.
I cleared the fifth class board exam in the third attempt, but my sight vanished after that. My parents (nurse Nirmala and teacher Kishanlal Bariya) tried for every possible way, but my eyesight could not be restored.
Taking Braille Lippi as an opportunity to learn, I learned the language in 15 days. Eventually, I completed my education and competed for government jobs.
Working in a private job with visual impairment was difficult. Today, when I am a banker, not just my parent but the entire village looks up to me.”
Sapna Bariya
Banker
Raising a Girl’s voice in MUNs
“Challenging the world is something that a girl is born with, and I have learned to challenge many such ideas that limit a girl’s potential. From writing poems to representing my school and country in International Model United Nations (MUN), my aim to bring a change. Following are some of my achievement:
* Kshitij state-level poetry winner 2019
* Chemistry Bal Vigyan- Best project 2016
* Social Bal Vigyan – best content and knowledge award 2017
* Maths Bal Vigyan-best idea- 2018
* Indore Sahodaya school complex English debate – best performance(for the motion) 2018
* IIST debate competition- top three performances
* CNMUN(2016)- best delegate (UNSC)
* IIMUN(2018)- high commendation(UNEP)
* CNMUN(2019)- chairperson (SPECPOL)
* Sahodaya MUN- most promising delegate(WTO)
* Poems published 7 times in international poetry digest
* Poems published 2 times in national anthologies
* Interschool radio show competition(2017)- BEST PERFORMANCE
* 15th international child art exhibition- certificate of merit(2015)”
Saniya Makhija
MUN delegate, 17
Painting a prettier picture
“I have always been fond of painting. Among my recent achievements, I got recognised from the German embassy for securing the second position in the national drawing competition organised by the Indo-German alliance. The topic was energy conservation. I have competed in other government organised national competition twice. I feel art is an essential way to change the picture and bring up issues. I also won consolation in Free Press painting competition.”
Gunjan Dodwani
Artist, 14
Why is She rejected?
“Every girl has dream to fly,
She is strong and ready to try!
Her ability is to excel her at anything,
Her capacity is surprising in everything!
Girl child, ready to take on struggles,
Spend her life in troubles!
Always discriminated,
Why is the Girl child rejected?”
By Diya Sidhwani
Poet, 15
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)