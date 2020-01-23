National Girl Child Day Today: These girls are determined to break the glass ceiling

Indore: Birth of a child is a miraculous event that normally warms every heart. Sadly, many homes still weep if the born child is a female.

Thankfully, going by records, the number of female foeticides has come down, but many homes still pray for having a son and very few wishes for a daughter to be born. When asked why they prefer the male child, many say that the world is loaded against the females.

While the issues are endless, many young girls have proven their might and challenged those, who simply want to end a life because it is a female.

On this National Girl Child Day, we bring inspiring stories of these girls and some heartfelt notes from them.

Starting from January 24 celebrating National Girl Child Day, women and child department is celebrating National Girl Child Week.

During this week from Jan 24 to 30, programmes such as ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ signature campaign; collective oaths; processions; Anganwadi and ASHA activists’ door-to-door awareness; social awareness campaigns by putting stickers will be organised in the city.