 National Conference On 'Empowering The Nation Through Self-Empowerment' Highlights Mental Training For Security Personnel
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:00 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A national conference on 'empowering the nation through self empowerment' was organised at Gyan Shikhar Om Shanti Bhawan in New Palasia by the Security Services Wing. Addressing the event, Infantry School Commandant Lieutenant General Gajendra Joshi emphasised the importance of mental training for security personnel, in addition to their physical and weapon training. He stressed that mastering the art of keeping a calm mind is key to controlling anger and stress.

Special DG Varun Kapoor highlighted that security is most effective when officers and the public work together. He added that self-discipline, respect and honesty are vital for self-empowerment and national security.  Retired Vice Admiral SN Ghormade noted that just as the nation’s defense forces are vigilant against external threats, individuals must discipline their minds to overcome internal adversaries like stress and fear through meditation.

Brahmakumari Hemlata Didi from Indore Zone shared blessings, stating that to strengthen the nation, security personnel must be empowered physically, mentally and spiritually.  Dr EV Swaminathan, a corporate trainer, highlighted the importance of staying positive and calm under pressure.

Senior Rajyoga teacher Brahmakumari Deepa Didi from Mumbai emphasized the significance of Rajyoga in self-empowerment. The event included inspiring speeches, a welcome dance and meditation sessions.  Several security officials, including BSF, CISF and local police officers, participated in the conference, which aimed to promote self-empowerment programme across various security organisations.

