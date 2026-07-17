"Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" Police Roll Out Anti-Drug Awareness Drive In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the State-wide "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" campaign, city police launched a public awareness drive to educate people about the harmful effects of drugs. The campaign is being conducted across Madhya Pradesh from July 15 to July 30 following directions from the Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

On Thursday, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh flagged off two special awareness vehicles that will travel across different parts of Indore for the next 15 days. The vehicles will visit major roads, intersections and public places to spread the message of staying away from drugs.

The vehicles are equipped with LED screens that will display short films, awareness videos and messages highlighting the dangers of drug addiction. The campaign aims to encourage young people and the public to reject drugs and help build a healthy, drug-free society.

Senior police officers, trainee doctors, police personnel, office staff, social media influencers and citizens were present during the flag-off ceremony. Indore Police said it will continue organising awareness activities under the campaign to reach every section of society with the message of saying no to drugs.