Nalkheda: Congress demands immediate repair of unsafe bridge

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): City and block Congress Committee on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Paras Vaishya and demanded the immediate repair of the pothole-ridden damaged bridge situated over Lakhundar River. According to reports, the bridge which was constructed a few years ago, is in a dilapidated condition now, despite several repair works, which is posing threat to commuters.

Devotees who frequently visit Banglamukhi Temple also face hardship due to the potholes. They have demanded immediate repair of the bridge to solve the woes of the commuters. Expressing resentment against the authorities for failing to repair the bridge, they said that not only are the locals facing inconvenience but also it has become the death trap for the people of adjacent areas.

City Congress Committee president Abdul Waheed Meo said they have apprised the concerned department on the issue, hoping they would repair the bridge as early as possible. If the department fails to address the issue within two days, they have no option but to sit in protest on the dilapidated bridge.

The Congress leaders have demanded action should be taken for the immediate repair of the bridge so that commuters feel safe.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:41 PM IST