Nagda: Workers, investors of Sahara India take out rally

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of investors and agents, who have deposited money with Sahara India, staged a demonstration and took out a rally on Saturday demanding their deposits back and expressed resentment against the government and Sahara.

The rally which commenced from railway station square, passed through prominent intersections of the city. According to the agitators, more than 5,000 depositors from Nagda-Khachrod region have invested around Rs 300 crore with the company.

Agitators also submitted a memorandum to Naib Tehsildar addressed to Prime Minister Modi, demanding repayment of their hard-earned deposits.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:16 PM IST