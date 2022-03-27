Nagda: MLA Cup kabaddi competition organised

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Department organised a two-day MLA Cup kabaddi competition for boys and girls at Narendra Modi Khel Prashal. Chief guest MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar inaugurated the competition on Saturday.

Before the launch, the national anthem was sung by all the players. The function was presided over by District Sports Officer OP Harod. Congress president Radhe Jaiswal, Jan Bhagidari Committee former president Narendra Gurjar, corporator Sandeep Chaudhary, and many others were present as the guest.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, MLA said that necessary developments will be done in the area to encourage sportsmen spirit in the youth. Also, he added that they are trying to build an indoor stadium here so that different types of competitions can be organised in the city.

The convenor of the competition Sapna Kachhawa said that there will be separate prizes for boys and girls. Jitendra Bagela, Prem Sagar Bilawal, Deepak Parmar, Muktesh Sen, and many others were also present on this occasion.

