Nagda: 4 Covid patients discharged including 72-year-old with 65% lung infection

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): In all, 4 patients were discharged from Covid care centre here on Saturday. Most patients came to centre in a critical condition and returned home healthy.

Deputy Director and Nodal Officer of Health Department Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat said among others was a 72-year-old resident of Bhaisola who was admitted in Bima hospital Covid centre with 65% lung infection. His oxygen level was 82.

He and his team took it as a challenge, injected Remdesivir, regulated sugar level, which went above 450. Finally, the septuagenarian recovered and was discharged. He thanked the entire staff before leaving.

Active cases decrease

On Saturday, 4 patients were admitted in ICU of Civil Hospital. From isolation ward, 4 patients were discharged. Currently, 5 patients are under treatment while 1 has been referred outside.

Similarly, 4 patients were discharged from Bima Hospital Covid centre and now only 4 patients remain there. In flu OPD, health check-up of 105 people was done of whom 78 tested corona positive. In all, 381 were vaccinated of whom 300 were above 18 years of age.