Muslim Friend Performs Hindu Last Rites In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a touching example of friendship transcending religious boundaries, a Muslim man performed the last rites of his Hindu friend according to Hindu traditions in Aalirajpur, honouring a bond that lasted more than 30 years.

Social worker Deepak Dixit said on Friday evening that Ashok Singh Solanki, a driver employed with Megha Company and a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was critically injured in a road accident near Malwai village late on Thursday night.

He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

With Ashok's parents already deceased and no family members present to claim the body, his long-time friend and fellow driver, Sultan Gani, stepped forward to take responsibility for the final arrangements.

With the assistance of social worker Deepak Dixit and journalist Rakesh Chauhan and in the presence of police officials, the post-mortem was conducted.

Ashok was later cremated at Pancheshwar Muktidham following Hindu rituals. Employees of Megha Company and fellow drivers were also present.

An emotional Sultan said he would carry Ashok's ashes to Pushkar and immerse them according to Hindu customs, fulfilling what he described as his final duty towards a cherished friend.