Municipal Commissioner Intensifies Monitoring Of Sanitation In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the upcoming Swachh Survekshan drawing closer, Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal has intensified monitoring of the city’s sanitation infrastructure and directed officials to ensure strict compliance with cleanliness norms within the stipulated timeframe.

Expressing concern over maintaining Indore’s top ranking in the national cleanliness survey, the Commissioner conducted inspections across several parts of the city. Accompanied by Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh, health officials and other departmental officers, he reviewed sanitation systems, waste management facilities, public conveniences and cleanliness conditions in residential as well as commercial areas.

The inspection covered key locations including Choithram Vegetable and Fruit Market, Kabitkhedi, Rajkumar Bridge, Madhumilan Square and Regal Square. Singhal also inspected community and public toilets (CTPT), 3R centres, material recovery facility (MRF) plants and bio-waste generator (BWG) units.

Taking a serious view of lapses in cleanliness at some locations, the Commissioner instructed officials to immediately improve sanitation standards and ensure systematic maintenance at all waste management facilities. He stressed that all arrangements must be completed according to Swachh Survekshan guidelines to provide citizens with a cleaner, healthier and better urban environment.

Officials were also directed to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, maintain greenery and beautification around flyovers and public spaces and continue regular disposal of unusable waste material. The inspection comes at a crucial time as Indore prepares to defend its reputation as India’s cleanest city amid increasing competition from other urban centres in the national cleanliness rankings.