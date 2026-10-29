MP's Ujjain Road Widening Row Deepens As Patni Bazaar Traders Seek One-Month Extension, Find No Senior Official At UMC Office | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Traders from Patni Bazaar visited the building officer (BO)'s office at the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) headquarters on Tuesday, but no senior official was present. The traders handed over their written replies to the staff and requested one month's time.

The UMC is preparing to widen the road from Gudri Chauraha to Gopal Mandir to 65 feet. In this connection, the BO had issued notices to traders, asking them to appear at the civic headquarters at 1 pm on Tuesday. The traders arrived at the scheduled time but found neither the BO nor any other official present, with only a peon in the office. He asked them to submit the documents they had brought. Accordingly, the traders handed over their written replies and left.

The traders said the market had remained closed for ten days during the removal of the Shahi Masjid, followed by consecutive holidays. As a result, they could not retrieve the required documents. With Diwali now approaching, they said it would be difficult to arrange the paperwork during the busy shopping season. They have therefore sought a month's extension and are now awaiting a response from the UMC administration.

With Diwali approaching, the market is becoming increasingly vibrant, but the proposed road-widening project has left traders deeply concerned. Discussions about the project dominate the market, with traders focusing on ways to persuade the administration to reconsider or delay the action. Their biggest worry is that the UMC may initiate action at any time after Diwali, leaving them anxious.

BJP corporator seeks action against officials

Amid action against illegal constructions in the 'Simhastha' fair area, BJP corporator Shivendra Tiwari has demanded accountability for officials who failed to prevent encroachments.

In letters to the mayor, municipal commissioner, divisional commissioner and Ujjain North MLA, he said illegal structures did not come up overnight.

Citing MiC Resolution No 64 dated Nov 23, 2022, and Section 292 of the Municipal Corporation Act, Tiwari sought an investigation into the role of officials posted during the relevant period and whether legal provisions were followed.

He also demanded action against those allegedly developing unauthorised colonies and selling plots in the 'Simhastha' area, while seeking lawful and dignified solutions for temples, ashrams and 'dharamshalas'.