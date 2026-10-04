MP’s Ujjain: BJP MLA Opposes MPHB Action In Indira Nagar, Lease Cancellation Proceedings Deferred | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda on Saturday protested against Madhya Pradesh Housing Board (MPHB) action over the commercial use of residential properties in Indira Nagar.

Kaluheda, accompanied by BJP workers and traders, reached the locality and got bricks and walls erected outside some residential premises removed. He alleged that MPHB officials were acting arbitrarily and said small traders should not be intimidated in the name of enforcing rules.

He said residents and traders had been facing difficulties for several days because of what he termed an impractical policy and misunderstanding among MPHB officials.

MiC members Prakash Sharma and Yogeshwari Rathore, corporators Dilip Parmar and Shivendra Tiwari and BJP functionaries Jagdish Panchal, Rishi Verma, Ajay Tiwari and Umesh Singh Senger were present. Following the MLA's appeal, several traders also began removing walls outside their homes.

MPHB defers action

Meanwhile, MPHB has temporarily deferred lease cancellation proceedings against people using residential properties for commercial purposes. Further action will be taken after a committee studying the Land Disposal Act and Master Plan submits its report.

The earlier order had affected leaseholders in Indira Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Desai Nagar, World Bank Colony and Atirikt Vishwa Bank Colony. Leases of seven property owners in Indira Nagar had already been cancelled.

Authorities had issued notices after finding that several residential properties, including those in Indira Nagar, Dhancha Bhavan and Vishwa Bank Colony, were being used for commercial activities.