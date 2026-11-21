MP’s Udaigarh Tribals Read Moon And Stars Instead Of Calendar To Fix Dev Jagran Date; Ancient Tradition Lives On | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): The Tribal community in the Jhabua-Aalirajpur region follows a traditional astronomical method to determine the date of 'Dev Jagran', observing the position and distance of stars around the moon instead of relying on the conventional calendar.

According to this calculation, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, after 'Dev Uthani Gyaras'.

During the evening and night, devotees will worship 'Babdev' at local shrines and offer clay horses and 'dhabe' for the safety and well-being of their livestock.

Families rearing cows offer clay horses, while those keeping buffaloes offer clay 'dhabe'. Local potters prepare these traditional offerings.

At night, young girls will carry earthen pots with lit lamps on their heads and visit houses in groups while singing folk songs and performing 'Doha', a traditional group dance-game resembling 'Garba'.

Villagers consider their arrival auspicious and offer them money as a token of goodwill.

According to Tribal elder Kal Singh Baba, 'Dev Jagran' marks the end of 'Chaturmas'. After the festival, families begin preparations for engagements, marriages and other auspicious ceremonies.

The tradition also helps preserve indigenous knowledge, folk songs and cultural practices across generations.

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