MP’s Susner Municipal Council President Bypoll On September 29, Counting On October 3 | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the by-election of the Susner Municipal Council president’s post, with voting scheduled for Sept 29 and counting on Oct 3.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect across all 15 wards of the civic body.

The nomination process will begin on Sept 8 and continue until Sept 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Sept 16, while Sept 18 is the last date for withdrawal.

Election symbols will also be allotted on the same day. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm on Sept 29, with counting beginning at 9 am on Oct 3.

The 15 wards have 13,843 registered voters, including 6,928 women, 6,914 men and one third-gender voter.

Following the enforcement of the election code, political hoardings and posters have started being removed from public places.

Restrictions have also been imposed on rallies, public meetings, processions, loudspeakers and campaign activities without permission.

SDM Susner Devkunwar Solanki has been appointed returning officer, while tehsildars Bhanwar Singh Chauhan and Rameshwar Dangi will serve as assistant returning officers.

The president’s post fell vacant after former president Lakshmi Rahul Sisodia’s resignation was accepted on Feb 19, 2026.