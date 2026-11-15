MP's Ratlam Skeleton Mystery Solved After Failed Theft Attempt, 20-Year-Old Dies During Knife Struggle; Three Friends Detained | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery of a human skeleton found in a bushy ditch in the Raoti forest has been solved. Police believe the remains are those of Golu Katara (20), missing since November 12. His family identified him from his clothes, but official confirmation will come only after a DNA test.

According to police sources, Golu and three friends had planned a theft at the house of Maida Gamrad, grandfather Babu Gamrad, one of the three friends. Babu did not get along with his grandfather and knew he kept silver and cash at home. He involved Golu, Sanjay and Sunil in the plan.

On the night of October 30, the four drank alcohol near Morwani station and again at Bilri. They then headed to the house, located in the middle of a field. About 50 metres away, they removed their shoes, parked their bikes and walked ahead.

Babu and Sunil stayed back while Golu and Sanjay, armed with knives, went forward. Golu knocked and asked for matches. When Maida went inside to fetch them, Golu entered from behind, gagged him and held a knife to his neck. Sanjay began searching the house.

Maida resisted and grabbed the knife, which broke in the struggle. The wooden handle stayed in Golu's hand while the blade landed in Maida's hand. The knife struck Golu near the neck, seriously injuring him. Sanjay was also reportedly stabbed in the chest.

Hearing the commotion, all four fled. About 100 metres on, Golu collapsed in a hilly area. His friends tried to revive him, but when his heartbeat stopped, they left him in a ditch among bushes.

Maida filed a report against unknown persons at Ratangarh police station on October 30; he suffered a finger injury requiring stitches. Golu's missing report was lodged at Station Road police station on November 12.

After the skeleton was found, Golu's sister Seema and Vighapatan villagers identified him by his clothes. Police detained Babu, Sanjay and Sunil, who revealed the details. Raoti station in-charge Manish Dabar said the skeleton's identity will be confirmed by DNA testing.