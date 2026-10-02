MP’s Petlawad Mandi Auction System Remains Shut Despite ₹3 Crore Annual Revenue; Farmers Seek Action | FP photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Despite having extensive infrastructure and facilities, agricultural produce is reportedly not regularly bought and sold through the auction system at Petlawad Agricultural Produce Market.

The mandi, established in 1960, has 46 acres of land and generates annual revenue of more than Rs 3 crore. It has four sub-markets at Bamania, Sarangi, Karwad and Jhakanawada.

The main mandi has three 500-metric-tonne warehouses, a 1,000-metric-tonne warehouse, 15 shop-cum-godowns, 10 input shops, trolley and covered sheds, a farmers' information centre, canteen and a 40-metric-tonne weighbridge.

There are 242 licensed traders, 65 registered weighmen and 134 registered labourers.

According to local farmers and workers, only Bamania sub-market regularly follows the auction system. They said this affects the livelihood of registered weighmen and labourers and sought action to ensure auctions are conducted at the main mandi.

Farmers Radheyshyam Dangi, Geeta Maida, Mohan Anjana, Bheru Singh Chauhan and others have urged Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat to ensure trading through auctions at the mandi premises.

Mandi Board joint director Praveen Kumar Verma said he was informed about the issue and would get it investigated if auctions were not being conducted. SDM and mandi administrator Ritika Patidar is also monitoring the matter.