 MP's Neemuch Administration Cracks Down On Illegal Water Theft At Jaju Sagar Dam, Removes 50 Pipes
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MP's Neemuch Administration Cracks Down On Illegal Water Theft At Jaju Sagar Dam, Removes 50 Pipes

The Neemuch administration launched a crackdown on illegal water extraction from Jaju Sagar Dam on Wednesday. Officials removed 50 underground pipes spanning approximately 1,000 feet and damaged another 50. The operation covered over 25 locations across three square kilometres, with authorities seizing pipes worth nearly Rs 2 lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
MP's Neemuch Administration Cracks Down On Illegal Water Theft At Jaju Sagar Dam, Removes 50 Pipes
MP's Neemuch Administration Cracks Down On Illegal Water Theft At Jaju Sagar Dam, Removes 50 Pipes | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration carried out an operation on Wednesday to stop illegal water withdrawal from Jaju Sagar Dam, also known as Harkiyakhal Dam.

Acting on the instructions of Collector Himanshu Chandra, a joint team removed illegal underground pipelines from more than 25 locations across an area of approximately three square kilometres.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Neemuch SDM Parag Jain, with the participation of officials from the municipal corporation, revenue department, police department and electricity department.

The team seized nearly two trolley-loads of pipes valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh.

During the operation, officials found that some people had buried underground pipelines in the dam area to supply water to their agricultural fields. Using JCB machines and other equipment, the team removed the unauthorised pipelines.

According to the administration, 50 pipes measuring 20 feet each, with a combined length of approximately 1,000 feet, were removed, while another 50 pipes were damaged during the action.

CMO Durga Bamaniya guided the operation. Jiran tehsildar Shatrughan Chaturvedi and officials from the police and electricity departments also participated.

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