MP’s Nalkheda Shuts Down Over Devotees’ Safety After 8 Die In Maa Baglamukhi Temple Road Accident | Representative image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Protests over devotees' safety and arrangements around Maa Baglamukhi Temple continued on Sunday following the deaths of eight devotees in an accident on the temple road on Sept 19.

A citywide shutdown called over the incident and other demands had a wide impact, with most markets and establishments remaining closed. Traders, social organisations and residents participated in the shutdown.

Amid the protest, the collector and superintendent of police Dilip Kumar Soni held discussions with 11 representatives at the temple complex.

The representatives raised issues concerning devotees' safety, the condition of the temple road, traffic management and security at locations prone to waterlogging and fast-flowing water.

The administration sought seven days to act on the demands and assured the representatives that a committee would be formed to address the issues.

Protesters said their peaceful agitation would continue during the seven days while they monitored the administration's action.

They also demanded an investigation into the accident, fixing of responsibility and permanent safety measures around the temple and along routes vulnerable to flooding.