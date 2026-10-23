MP's Meghnagar Cow Slaughter Case Raises Questions Over Police's Operation Go-Vansham; Man Detained, Additional Force Deployed Amid Tension | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh alleged cow slaughter case in Tumdiya village under Meghnagar police station has raised questions over the effectiveness of police campaign Operation Go-Vansham, launched to curb cow slaughter, animal cruelty and illegal animal trafficking.

The incident surfaced on Friday, eight days after nearly 300 people from 10 villages attended a cow protection awareness programme at Rambhapur outpost on Oct 15. Sarpanches, tadvi, kotwars and other villagers were asked to report suspicious activities to police.

In Tumdiya, police received information that cattle were allegedly being slaughtered outside the house of Makna Kalla Bhuria. Police and activists of Hindu organisations reached the spot, and Bhuria was detained.

Police said a case was registered under the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act. His arrest had not been confirmed when the report was filed.

Activists also claimed old bone remains were found near the spot. Police said their nature and possible connection with the case would be established after investigation. Additional police force was deployed in the village to prevent tension.

Hindu Jagran Manch district co-ordinator Rajesh Panda expressed concern over such incidents and sought stronger surveillance.

Police have been conducting awareness programmes and enforcement action under Operation Go-Vansham. The latest case has renewed focus on local intelligence, village-level coordination and surveillance in rural areas bordering Gujarat.