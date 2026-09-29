MP's Mandsaur Police Arrest Two Interstate Burglars, Recover Stolen Jewellery And Cash Worth ₹4.62 Lakh | FP photo

Piplia Mandi/ Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Piplia Mandi police arrested two alleged inter-state habitual burglars and solved two daylight burglary cases in Balagudha and Umariya.

Police recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments and cash worth Rs 4.62 lakh, along with a motorcycle used in the crimes. The total value of the seized property was Rs 5.62 lakh.

The suspects were identified as Mithun Babu alias Altaf (38), a resident of Kachchi Basti, Nimbahera, Rajasthan, and Izrail alias Kalu Mohammad (40), a resident of Pitalwadi Kala, Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

Police said the investigation involved examining more than 100 CCTV recordings, activating informers and obtaining technical assistance from the Mandsaur Cyber Cell. Based on a tip-off, both suspects were arrested.

According to police, the suspects travelled by motorcycle through villages in the border districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the day and allegedly targeted locked houses.

One would enter after breaking the lock while the other kept watch outside. Police said they could complete a burglary within about 15 minutes.

Police said Mithun has 21 cases registered against him in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan between 2009 and 2026, while Izrail also has several cases registered in Rajasthan.

The action was carried out by a team led by Malhargarh SDOP Pintu Kumar Baghel and Piplia Mandi police station in-charge inspector Vikram Singh Ivne. Sub-inspectors Ritesh Damor and Jaya Bhardwaj and other police personnel were part of the team.