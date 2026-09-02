MP’s Mandsaur On Alert After Suspected Hyena Attack Kills 6 Goats, Injures 4 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A wild animal attacked goats tied in a cattle enclosure in Hasli village in Mandsaur district on Wednesday morning, killing six and injuring four others.

Two goats were reportedly carried away by the animal, creating panic among villagers.

Farmer Nain Singh Gurjar discovered the goats lying dead and injured when he reached the enclosure in the morning. He informed the police and forest department about the incident.

Police from the Nai Abadi police station reached the spot and prepared a 'panchnama'. A forest department team also inspected the site and searched for signs of the animal, but no clear footprints were found.

Forest ranger Narendra Malviya said the attack appeared to have been carried out by a large wild animal.

According to the department, hyenas have reportedly been spotted in the area, while the presence of a leopard has not been confirmed.

Officials said a leopard generally eats its prey at the attack site, whereas a hyena may carry prey away. The fact that two goats were taken away has led officials to suspect a hyena attack, possibly involving two or three animals. The forest department has increased surveillance in the area.