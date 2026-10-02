MP’s Mandsaur Councillor Continues 34-Year Tradition, Takes Ashes Of 24 People, 11 Monkeys To Haridwar | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Asthi (mortal remains) Visarjan of 18 men, six women and 11 monkeys will be performed in the Ganga, Haridwar, by social worker and councillor Sunil Bansal on Saturday.

Bansal has carried ashes to Haridwar for immersion during ‘Pitru Paksha’ for the past 33 years and is continuing the practice for the 34th year.

He said he began the initiative after taking the ashes of his family members to Haridwar and later decided to extend the service to others at his own expense.

According to Bansal, he has so far immersed the ashes of more than 1,800 deceased persons. This year, a group of 15 associates will accompany him.

Photojournalist Shambhu Sen Rathore said families unable to take their relatives' ashes to Haridwar for financial or other reasons can hand them over at Bansal Institute, Ganpati Chowk.

Before departure, family and community members will worship the urns. In Haridwar, Pandit Pradeep Jha will perform ‘pind daan’ and ‘tarpan’ before immersion.

Bansal also runs a Seva Bank initiative at Gandhi Square, where more than 150 needy people are served free meals daily. He said his son Shalabh Bansal, wife and daughter support the initiative.