 MP's Mandsaur College Students Allege Evaluation Errors After 14 Of 16 Fail BCom Hindi Exam
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MP's Mandsaur College Students Allege Evaluation Errors After 14 Of 16 Fail BCom Hindi Exam

Fourteen of 16 BCom first-year students at Government College, Piplia Mandi, failed the Hindi examination, prompting allegations of evaluation errors. Students claimed discrepancies in results and sought an impartial inquiry. Principal DC Boriwal forwarded their complaint to Vikram University and advised them to apply for revaluation while awaiting further action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
MP's Mandsaur College Students Allege Evaluation Errors After 14 Of 16 Fail BCom Hindi Exam
MP's Mandsaur College Students Allege Evaluation Errors After 14 Of 16 Fail Bcom Hindi Exam | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): The BCom first-year Hindi examination results at Government College, Piplia Mandi, have raised concerns, with 14 of the 16 students failing the subject. Students have alleged possible errors or negligence in the evaluation process and demanded an impartial inquiry.

Vikram University, Ujjain, conducted the examinations in June and declared the results in August. Only two students passed the Hindi examination, leaving the remaining students and their parents worried.

Students also alleged discrepancies in other subjects, claiming the university recorded results for subjects they had not selected.

Student Prachi Saini, who scored 91% in her Class 12 board examinations and received a government scooter and laptop for her performance, said she had expected good marks in Hindi but was declared failed.

Students also expressed concern that the university might declare revaluation results after the supplementary examination, creating confusion and potentially causing financial and academic losses.

They submitted a written application to Principal DC Boriwal, seeking an investigation.

Boriwal said he had forwarded the application to Vikram University because the university conducted the evaluation and declared the results. He advised the students to apply for revaluation.

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