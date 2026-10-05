MP’s Mandsaur Boy Dies After 11-Day ICU Battle, Family Accuses Jaipur Police | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy from Lasudiya Kadmala in Mandsaur district died after spending 11 days in an ICU in Jaipur, with his family alleging that he was beaten by police during an inquiry.

Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand reached Jaipur on Monday with supporters and demanded action against police personnel if found responsible.

The deceased, Rituraj Lohar, was taken to Jaipur after receiving information that his father Prakash Lohar, who works in Dubai, was staying at a hotel there.

According to the family, Rituraj later informed them over the phone that he and his father had been detained by some people. His phone was subsequently switched off.

The family said they later learnt that Rituraj was admitted to Narayana Hospital in Jaipur in critical condition. He remained in the ICU for 11 days and died late Sunday night.

The family has alleged that police subjected the minor to third-degree treatment in connection with a dispute over money related to bringing gold from Dubai.

However, Muhana police station in-charge Mukesh Kharadiya denied the allegation, saying the minor was brought to the police station by family members and fell ill there.

Police said they were investigating a complaint alleging that Prakash had taken about Rs 22 lakh on the promise of arranging cheaper gold from Dubai.

Jokchand demanded an impartial investigation and said a protest would be held if action was not taken against those found responsible.