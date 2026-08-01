MP's Khargone Cooperative Bank Tops MP In Loan Recovery, Posts Record Profit In 2025-26 | Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone District Cooperative Central Bank has emerged as one of the state's top-performing cooperative banks, recording significant achievements in procurement, loan recovery, deposits, profits, and farmer services during 2025-26.

The bank said timely payments, transparent services and the zero-interest crop loan scheme benefited thousands of farmers.

During the financial year, deposits increased by Rs 259.28 crore, while gross profit rose to Rs 50.66 crore from Rs 30.88 crore.

Net profit also increased to Rs 17.59 crore from Rs 4.04 crore, and the bank reduced its non-performing assets (NPA) ratio by 0.58%.

In the 2026-27 rabi marketing season, the bank procured over 7.77 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from 13,193 farmers through 29 procurement centres in Khargone and Barwani districts, disbursing more than Rs 2,041 crore.

It also purchased 14,277.75 metric tonnes of gram from 4,415 farmers, paying Rs 83.88 crore.

The bank distributed 2.21 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser through 182 Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies using the state's e-Vikas portal for transparent allocation.

It also achieved a loan recovery rate of 76.79%, the highest among district cooperative banks in Madhya Pradesh.

CEO Sandhya Rokde said the bank would continue strengthening rural livelihoods through efficient cooperative services.