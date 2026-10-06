MP’s Khandwa Gets ₹142.88 Crore Development Push As CM Mohan Yadav Unveils 18 Projects | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Harsud on Monday on the invitation of tribal affairs minister and Harsud MLA Vijay Shah to attend Rani Durgavati's birth anniversary celebrations and the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Yadav performed the inauguration and groundbreaking of 18 development works worth around Rs 142.88 crore, covering roads, education, tribal development and infrastructure.

He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a modern auditorium to be built at a cost of around Rs 25 crore.

A major highlight was the honouring of descendants of Gond royal families from 52 forts. Yadav also worshipped nature and 'Badadev' according to Tribal tradition.

Earlier, he joined a nearly two-kilometre roadshow from Sant Bukhardas Baba Ashram to the event venue as residents showered flowers along the route.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, bonuses were distributed to tendu leaf collectors and timber dividends to forest protection committees.

More than Rs 13 crore was paid to 26,206 tendu leaf cardholders for 2026 and around Rs 4.55 crore to 32,846 cardholders for 2024.

Benefits under government schemes, including scooters, were distributed to meritorious students.

Yadav announced projects related to education, housing, irrigation, electricity and sports infrastructure, including Sandipani School in Khalwa, a girls' hostel in Harsud, e-libraries, tribal hostels and sports complexes.

Union tribal affairs minister Durgadas Uikey, Vijay Shah, MLAs Kanchan Mukesh Tanve, Narayan Patel and Chhaya More, mayor Amrita Amar Yadav and Ravindra Bajaj attended. Collector Rishabh Gupta, SP Agam Jain and other officials were also present.

Gond community stages protest over exclusion

KHANDWA: Gond families from various cities across the state staged a protest outside the event venue after organisers failed to accord Gond kings a place of honour at the CM event here on Monday.

Led by Sohan Shah Pandre of the Gond Samaj Mahasabha, hundreds of protesters raised slogans against the programme and said they would clarify their stance before participating in future events.