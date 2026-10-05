MP’s Khandwa Celebrates As Kovid Gangrade Bags WorldSkills Silver In Shanghai | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa native Kovid Gangrade won a silver medal in the Digital Interactive Media Design category at the 48th WorldSkills Competition held in Shanghai, China, where participants from around 70 countries competed across various skill disciplines.

Gangrade received a warm homecoming on his return to Khandwa following his performance as part of Team India, which secured 10th position overall with six silver medals and 20 Medals for Excellence.

The six-day international event, held from Sep 22 to Sep 27, brought together more than 1,400 young competitors.

Describing the achievement as a matter of immense pride after nearly a year of intensive preparation, Gangrade credited the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the National Skill Development Corporation, and the Media & Entertainment Skills Council for providing training, travel, accommodation, and security.

He added that government recognition for medal winners will encourage future participants for WorldSkills 2028.

Although born and raised in Mumbai, Gangrade maintains strong ties to Khandwa, his family's ancestral home. He noted that childhood vacation memories connect him deeply to the city, where friends affectionately nickname him "Khandwa wala" in reference to singer Kishore Kumar.