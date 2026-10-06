MP’s Jhabua To Host 3-Day Free Health Camp From October 7, Specialist Doctors To Attend | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat inspected preparations for the three-day free preventive health camp at Government Nursing College, Badkunda Road, on Monday.

He directed officials to complete arrangements on time and ensure patients receive smooth services.

The camp will be inaugurated by women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria and will be held from Oct 7 to 9, from 10 am to 3 pm. Specialists from Sri Aurobindo Hospital, Indore, will provide free consultations and tests.

Services will cover cancer, heart, kidney, neurological, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, gynaecological, eye, skin and paediatric conditions. Free tests will include mammography, sonography, 2D echo, FibroScan, ECG and haemoglobin testing.

Bharsat reviewed registration, seating, drinking water, sanitation, patient movement and transport arrangements. He appealed to residents to make use of the camp and bring their Ayushman cards.

SDM Mahesh Mandloi and health department officials were present.

Officials encourage girls at cricket selection

Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Department Supriya Bisen, project officer ITDP Nisha Mehra and district sports competition nodal officer and principal Seema Trivedi met players participating in the West Regional Cricket Girls Under-17 and Under-19 selection competition at the Jhabua Girls Sports Complex.

The officials introduced themselves to the participating players and interacted with them during the competition.

They encouraged the players for their performance and wished them success in the upcoming departmental state-level competition.

The officials motivated the young cricketers to continue their efforts and perform well at the next level.

The interaction was held as part of the ongoing selection competition, with players participating in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories.