MP's Dr Sheikh Kaid Johar treated patients without fail during the entire lockdown

Neemuch: Most private doctors had closed down their clinics and hospital due to the speedy spread of coronavirus, but Dr Sheikh Kaid Johar of Rampura, keeping his Hippocratic Oath served the patients even amid lockdown at Burhani Hospital.
Dr Sheikh Kaid Johar has been serving at the Burhani Hospital since 1986. Burhani Hospital is one of the renowned hospitals of the area. Dr Johar mostly treats patients of asthma, tuberculosis, diabetes and respiratory ailments. Patients from Rampura, and nearby places like Shivpuri, Dewas, Indore and Neemuch and even from Rajasthan seek treatment from Dr Johar.
At a time where most doctors look at their patients as a currency minting machine, Dr Johar stuck to the path shown by his Bohra community leader Syedna and charged the patients an extremely low fees. He also provides medicines at cheap rates to TB and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, with help from Alliance Club. He has also tied up with local pharmacist Ashish Wadhwa, who provides medicines to patients of epilepsy at breakeven.
Dr Sheikh’s doctor son Murtuza Johar assists him. The hospital remained open all days during the lockdown, for the service of common man. Dr Johar said that some patients from containment and red zone areas were diagnosed over video calls. The entire staff of Burhani Hospital is providing their selfless service to the people.
Dr Murtuza Johar said that his father has been of the opinion from beginning that they have become doctors only to serve the patients. He continued, “Patients knock hospital’s door and rely on us. If we are not able to serve them, then who will?”
Dr Sheikh Kaid Johar said that Syedna had built the hospital and he wants to stand true to his expectations. The hospital is sanitised twice a day. A transparent curtain has been put up between the patient and doctor for extra precaution. The doctors not just provide the disease related diagnosis, but a comprehensive set of precautions for coronavirus as well.
Collector Jitendra Singh Raje personally thanked Dr Johar for his invaluable service. He said that it is great that they are providing service even in such times. He said that most people like to rely on private hospitals and at such times when all the load is on government hospitals, people like Dr Johar are sharing the load.
