MP's Dhar Khategaon SHO Dilip Puri Laid To Rest With State Honours, Family Demands CBI Probe Into Alleged Liquor Mafia Killing | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who died late Sunday night in Dewas district while taking action against alleged illegal liquor smugglers, was laid to rest with full state honours at his native village Barmandal on Monday.

Puri was allegedly run over by the driver of an Eicher vehicle carrying liquor. His last rites were performed with Vedic mantras and 'samadhi' at 5.30 pm.

Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena, SP Sachin Sharma, MLA Pratap Grewal, former MLA Vel Singh Bhuria, senior officials from Dhar and Dewas and several public representatives attended the funeral. Villagers gathered in large numbers to bid him farewell, while markets in Barmandal and nearby villages remained closed.

Family seeks CBI probe

Puri's father, Om Prakash Puri, alleged that his son was killed by the liquor mafia and demanded a CBI inquiry, hanging for the culprits and bulldozer action against them. His sister Deepika also sought a high-level investigation, death penalty for those responsible and demolition of their houses.

Elder brother-in-law Sanjay Puri Goswami demanded strict punishment for the guilty. He also sought an SI post in the Indore commissioner's office for Puri's sister and government support for the education of Puri's daughter, aged 16-17, and son, aged 7-8.

MLA Grewal alleged that illegal liquor trade was flourishing in Madhya Pradesh and said liquor smugglers had become emboldened.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said policemen are now being crushed by liquor mafia trucks under BJP rule. He questioned CM Mohan Yadav’s silence, asked who protects the mafia, and why only junior officials face action.

From teacher to TI

Born on Sept 21, 1981, Puri completed BSc and MSc in Mathematics at PG College, Dhar. He worked as a teacher before being selected as a sub-inspector. During 19 years of police service, he served in several districts. He last visited Barmandal during Navratri.