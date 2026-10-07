MP’s Dhar Garba Row Intensifies As 16 Committees Oppose Ticketed Commercial Events | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Opposing commercial Garba events, around 16 committees organising traditional Garba events in the city took out a procession and submitted a memorandum during a public hearing at the collector’s office on Tuesday.

The committees said ticketed events had been organised in the city for the past four to five years and had faced strong opposition on social media.

The organisers alleged that such events create security concerns for girls because parents cannot enter without purchasing tickets.

They also alleged incidents of molestation and said commercial events promote business activities and the use of film songs instead of traditional religious Garba. They expressed concern that the situation could affect law and order.

The committees also said the centuries-old Devi Ji fair held during Garba celebrations was gradually declining.

They questioned why such events were permitted in Dhar when permissions had reportedly been cancelled in nearby districts.

The organisers demanded that commercial Garba events be stopped and warned of further protest.

SDM Rajkumar Haldhar said some permissions had already been granted and could be cancelled. Organisers also referred to the earlier cancellation of a Varaha rally, stating that the decision was taken to maintain peace in the city.

Opposition grows over commercial garba event

SUSNER: Opposition to the Dholida Garba event has intensified with members of the Hindu community questioning its commercial format and entry arrangements. The event has been held for years.

Protesters alleged that organisers collect funds from merchants and conduct the event for two to three days, including film songs and ticket-based entry.

They demanded identity verification, security, parking and crowd-control arrangements before permission is granted. Members urged the administration to organise Garba for nine days at temples and Durga pandals.

They said this would preserve Navratri’s character and allow families to participate. The community has sought a review of the event.