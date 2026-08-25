MP's Dhar District Observes Half-Day Bandh Over Bhojshala Dispute; Hindu Groups Demand Namaz Site Be Shifted Away | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A half-day bandh was observed in Dhar district on Tuesday following a call by Hindu organisations demanding compliance with the Supreme Court's interim directions in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex case.

The bandh began early in the morning and continued till 2 pm. Most business establishments in Dhar's main markets remained closed during this period.

The shutdown also had an impact in Sardarpur, Kukshi, Badnawar, Manawar and Pithampur. Essential services, including schools, colleges, petrol pumps, medical stores and health and emergency services, were exempted.

Sakal Hindu Samaj organised a foot march from Laalbagh to the collectorate, where protesters submitted a memorandum to the collector and district magistrate. A bike rally was also organised in the morning.

The organisations alleged that during the hearing of the SLP related to the Bhojshala dispute on July 30, 2026, the Supreme Court directed alternative arrangements for Friday 'namaz' on survey number 596.

They claimed prayers were instead being arranged on land bearing survey number 612 and demanded compliance with the court's directions.

The organisations also alleged that Hindu community representatives were not taken into confidence before the arrangements were made.

Tight security arrangements were made across Dhar, particularly around the Bhojshala complex, markets and major intersections.

Around 800 police personnel were reportedly deployed, with CSP Shashank Gurjar overseeing security in various areas.

Police appealed to residents to maintain peace and warned against forcibly closing shops or disturbing law and order. The situation remained under control during the bandh.

Markets remain closed in Kukshi

Kukshi: The Sakal Hindu Samaj and business communities in Kukshi observed a town wide shutdown on Tuesday to protest the administration's decision allowing 'namaz' at a site adjacent to Dhar's historic Bhojshala.

Markets remained closed as merchants and community members participated in the protest.

Following the shutdown, members of the Hindu community gathered at Kukshi police station and submitted a memorandum, addressed to Kukshi SDM, to the tehsildar.

The community said that Bhojshala is a matter of faith and sentiment and urged the administration to consider the sentiments of all parties before taking decisions.

Traders rally after shutdown

Badnawar: Markets and the mandi in Badnawar remained closed until the afternoon on Tuesday in response to the Dhar district shutdown called by Sakal Hindu Samaj over the ongoing Bhojshala dispute.

Members of the organisation had appealed to traders and residents a day earlier to support the shutdown.

After 12 noon, members gathered at the bus stand and took out a rally through the town before marching to the SDM office. They submitted a memorandum to the SDM.

In its appeal, Sakal Hindu Samaj described Bhojshala as an important centre linked to faith, identity and religious sentiments. The organisation demanded that the administration ensure compliance with court directions related to the matter.

The bandh remained peaceful in Badnawar, with residents and traders extending support to the call. The rally concluded after the memorandum was submitted at the SDM office.

Abandoned mother waits for son who never returned

A deep wound on her right hand hurts, but 62-year-old woman named Kala Bai carries another wound, the pain of waiting for a son who never returned.

A resident of Lilwani village in Narsinghpur region, Kala Bai, wife of Bhagwan, has a son, Firdaus, and two daughters, Meera and Godi. Her son allegedly left her near Jamanda Phata, telling her, "Sit here, I'll be right back," but never returned.

After wandering and begging for days, she spent two days in distress near Jamanda Phata before Jamanda resident Krishna, with police constable Bahadur Gamad's help, got her admitted to Shraddhalaya Old Age Home.

Caretaker Roshni comforted the frightened Kala Bai in the local dialect, while her wound was cleaned and dressed.

Management members Vidya Gunjal and Rani Panwar said they would make efforts to trace her relatives and safely reunite her with her family. For now, Kala Bai has found shelter. She is still waiting for her son.