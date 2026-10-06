MP’s Dhar BJP Rift Deepens Over Kalu Singh Thakur’s Hunger Strike, Party Denies Show-Cause Notice | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal had issued a show-cause notice to Dharampuri MLA Kalu Singh Thakur after he announced an indefinite hunger strike outside Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur’s residence from Oct 9 over problems in Dhamnod.

The reported notice sought an explanation within three days and termed his conduct objectionable and a matter of party discipline. However, the BJP later denied that such a notice had been issued.

Thakur has alleged that despite complaints regarding the functioning of Dhamnod Municipal Council and development works, no action was being taken against officials concerned. He announced the protest seeking action on the issues.

Past controversies resurface

This is not the first time Kalu Singh has faced controversy within the party. The copy cites his fielding of a relative as an independent candidate against the party nominee during the Mandu Nagar Panchayat elections.

His visit to a Congress office, a dispute with former district BJP president Rajiv Yadav and allegations of stone-pelting on party leaders’ vehicles during organisational elections have also figured in earlier controversies.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has also criticised the government over the issue.

Kalu Singh has maintained his stand on Dhamnod’s development and administrative issues.

Attention is now on his proposed Oct 9 hunger strike and the party’s response, particularly after the BJP’s late-evening denial of the reported show-cause notice.