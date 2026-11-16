MP's Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana Provides ₹169.70 Crore Electricity Subsidy To 30.34 Lakh Consumers In Malwa-Nimar | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The West DISCOM has provided subsidies worth Rs 169.70 crore to around 30.34 lakh eligible domestic electricity consumers across the Malwa-Nimar region under the state government's 'Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana' during the latest billing month.

Indore district recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, with 4.21 lakh consumers receiving subsidies exceeding Rs 18.50 crore. In Ujjain, 2.84 lakh consumers received relief worth Rs 16 crore, while 2.75 lakh consumers each in Dhar and Khargone benefited from subsidies of Rs 15.61 crore and Rs 15.60 crore, respectively.

Similarly, 2.31 lakh consumers in Ratlam received subsidies worth Rs 12.81 crore. The scheme also benefited 2.23 lakh consumers in Mandsaur, 2.14 lakh in Dewas and 2.05 lakh in Barwani. Other districts recorded between 83,000 and 1.92 lakh beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, eligible domestic consumers with an average daily electricity consumption of up to five units receive subsidised bills. For consumption of up to 100 units, consumers are charged Rs 100, while the applicable tariff is levied for the next 50 units.

However, consumers who exceed the monthly consumption limit of 150 units lose eligibility for the subsidy for that billing month. The scheme aims to provide relief to households with limited electricity consumption across the region.

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