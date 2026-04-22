MPBSE Improvement Exam Registration Ends On April 22 | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to close the registration process for Class 10 and Class 12 improvement exams on April 22, 2026, giving students only a short window to apply.

Those interested can complete the process online by entering their roll number, selecting the subjects they wish to reappear for, and paying the required fee.

The improvement exams will begin on May 7. Class 10 exams are scheduled to continue till May 19, while Class 12 exams will go on until May 25. All papers will be held in a single morning shift, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

These exams are part of the board’s effort to align with the National Education Policy 2020, offering students a second chance to either pass subjects they couldn’t clear earlier or improve their existing scores. This system replaces the traditional supplementary exams.

Students who failed in one or more subjects in the main board exams are required to appear again for those papers, while those who have already passed can choose specific subjects to improve their marks. However, only students who were registered for the main exams are eligible to apply.

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Fee structure

One subject Rs 500

Two subjects Rs 1000

Three or 4 subjects Rs 1500

More than 4 subjects Rs 2000