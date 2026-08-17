MPBSE 2027 Exam Schedule: Class 10 Exams From Feb 24, Class 12 From Feb 17 | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the timetable for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 main and second examinations.

Theory examinations will be held from 9 am to noon. Students must reach their examination centres by 8 am and be seated by 8.30 am, with entry closing at 8.45 am.

Question papers will be distributed at 8.45 am and answer sheets at 8.55 am. Practical examinations for the main session will be held from Feb 1 to March 19 and may be conducted on holidays if necessary.

The Class 10 main examinations will run from Feb 24 to March 18. Regional languages, including Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Sindhi, along with Painting, Music, Tabla Pakhawaj and Computer, will be held on Feb 24.

NSQF subjects and Artificial Intelligence will be held on Feb 25 and Urdu on Feb 27. Hindi will be held on March 2, Mathematics on March 5, English on March 9, Sanskrit on March 12, Science on March 15 and Social Science on March 18.

The Class 12 main examinations will run from Feb 17 to March 19. Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan and Tabla Pakhavaj will be held on Feb 17, Urdu and Marathi on Feb 18, Sanskrit on Feb 20 and NSQF subjects, Physical Education and Artificial Intelligence on Feb 22.

Hindi will be held on Feb 23, English on Feb 26, Physics and Economics on March 4, Biology on March 8, Political Science on March 11, Chemistry, History and Business Studies on March 13, Mathematics on March 16 and Accountancy on March 17.

Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) first-year examinations will be held on Feb 17, 20, 23 and 25, while second-year examinations will be held on Feb 18, 22, 24 and 26.

Class 10 second examinations will run from June 15 to June 30, while Class 12 second examinations will be held from June 11 to June 30.

Class 12 practicals will also be conducted during this period. The complete notification is available on the MPBSE website.