MP: Woman, Son Surrender Before Court

Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A week ago, a person living in Nijatpura was beaten to death with a stick in Bapu Nagar for demanding repayment of borrowed money. Chimanganj Mandi police registered a case in the matter and began searching for the accused. On Tuesday, the accused woman and her son surrendered in the court from where they were sent to jail.

Ramesh (55), son of Gabbulal Jaiswal, a resident of Nijatpura, had lent Rs 10k to Shantilal, resident of Bapu Nagar. When Ramesh, who runs a hotel outside the railway station, approached Shantilal to demand repayment of the borrowed money, he along with his mother Mangubai beat up Ramesh. Due to serious injuries, he was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Police extended Section 302 of the IPC in the case and began searching for Shantilal and Mangubai. Both of them had locked the house and fled. The police kept searching for them and both of them reached the court and surrendered from where they were sent to Bhairavgarh jail. TI Anand Tiwari said that both the accused have been arrested. A stick has also been seized from Shantilal’s house from where both were arrested.