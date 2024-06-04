MP Weather Update: First Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash City But Humidity Irks Denizens

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first pre-monsoon showers lashed the city on Monday, turning the weather cool and pleasant. However, the relief was short-lived as humidity shot up, turning the afternoon unbearable for the denizens.

Winds were blowing at a speed of 23 km/h on Monday and it rained intermittently across the city, mainly in the western parts. The weather station at the city airport recorded 12.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department officials, similar conditions will prevail in the region on Tuesday, but the chances of rains would be low.

ìThe cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists while cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. Similarly, cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists and a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Gujarat at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists,î the Met officials said.

They added that under the influence of these conditions, isolated to scattered light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, on June 4 and 5; over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada during the next 5 days.

The maximum temperature in the city on Monday was 39.3 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius below normal. Minimum temperature increased to 26.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal.