MP: We need system to make riders follow road safety rules and regulations, says PWD Minister Gopal Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An international Seminar on 'Road safety: Current Scenario & Way Forward' seminar was organized on Friday by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in collaboration with the Indian Road Congress keeping in view the burning problem of road safety.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargav has shown concern about the deaths occurring in the state due to road accidents. He affirmed bringing change in road safety in the state and with the coordination of all the concerned departments the number of deaths due to accidents will be reduced.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargav said, 'IRC has organized a seminar on a very important agenda. Union minister Nitin Gadkari brought a great change in the road of India. We are on a good stage of roads at present as compared to what we had 20 years ago. We have developed roads but have not thought about accidents. I will go to start work for removing black spots from the state. We will develop a system which will make the riders follow the rules and regulations.'

"PWD alone cannot stop these mishaps. All the concerned departments should come ahead to work on this issue. 1.5 lakh deaths every year in the state due to accidents is a matter of concern and state government will work on to reduce these numbers," he said.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said, "In India, many deaths occur due to road accidents. We need to overcome this issue with safe roads and safe automobiles. Black spot is another main reason for road accidents which IRC will resolve free of cost".

MP Lalwani requested minister Bhargav for providing funds to clear black spot issues in the city. Minister ensures his support in this initiative.

The seminar is being organized on October 28 and 29 at Brilliant Convention Center Indore. International and national level experts have been invited to the seminar. Over 120 delegates from different states of the country have been invited to participate in this event and 130 representatives of different departments of the districts of Madhya Pradesh have been invited.

A total of 17 technical presentations will be shown in this two-day seminar. Technical presentations are mainly on the topics of a road safety audit of NH and SH and green field corridor during planning, safe design approaches at intersections and interchanges, accident inspections, data analysis, and management and WB's - global action plan for reducing road accidents.

