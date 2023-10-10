MP: Veteran Burad’s Corneas Donated

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping his pledge, corneas of Basanti Lal Burad were donated to the Geeta Bhavan Trust Committee, Barnagar after his death. The Jain Shreesangh veteran passed away at the age of 89, here in Sneh City on Tuesday.

Former accounts officer of janpad panchayat Vimal Burad, veteran Congress leader Ashok Burad and district Congress spokesperson and scribe Arun Burad are his sons.

Keeping his pledge, the family decided on corneas donation, to create awareness about the importance of eye donation. Known for his social and religious works, Burad served as general secretary of Vardhman Sthanvasi Shri Sangh Mahidpur for 12 years. He also served as president of the Madhya Pradesh Third Class Employees Union, Mahidpur for 10 years. The last rites were attended by social workers, journalists, public representatives, government officials, employees and political workers.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)