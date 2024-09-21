MP Updates: 19 Held For Gambling; 2 Sent To Jail Over Objectionable Social Media Posts

19 Held For Gambling | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Nineteen people were arrested for illegal gambling at Mahavir Shaktiwat Farmhouse near Sediya village on Friday night. The action was taken under the guidance of SP Akint Jaiswal, ASP Naval Singh Sisodia and CSP Abhishek Ranjan.

Acting on a tip-off from an informer, a police team, led by Neemuch station in-charge Vikas Patel, raided the farmhouse and found several people engaged in card gambling. Three people managed to escape into the fields, but the remaining 19 were caught.

The police seized Rs 27,140 in cash and 52 playing cards from the accused. The arrested included Harish Parwani alias Harish Pilot, a resident of Badhana and Azam Khan, a resident of Neemuch, along with 17 others. The farmhouse owner, Mahavir Singh, was also accused in the case.

A case under section 13 of the Gambling Act was registered against all the arrested and absconding accused at Neemuch city police station. The police team, which included SI Gajendra Singh Chauhan, Rupendra Bhadoria, Lucky Shukla and others, did commendable work in busting the illegal gambling racket.

2 Sent To Jail Over Social Media Posts On Stone Pelting Incident

Representational Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two people and sent them to jail for posting objectionable posts on social media platforms about the recent stone pelting incident. Giving information, CSP Satnam Singh said that Kotwali police received intelligence of some people posting objectionable and provocative posts on social media to create animosity between the two communities in the town.

Kotwali police registered a case under section 353(2) of the BNS. The police searched for the accused on the social media platform with the help of cyber cell, which led to the identification of two accused namely, Pradeep Bhond (22) and Siddharth Nahar (23).

Police arrested the accused and sent them to jail. Police also took legal action against the accused Jafar Sheikh Qureshi alias Chetan Singh Rajput Moinuddin Qureshi (48) and took him into custody.

Additionally, social media group admins including Bharat Singh, Rohit Gangwal and Ishwar Singh Rajput have also been accused in the case. The district-level social media monitoring cell, cyber cell and police are constantly keeping an eye on all the activities happening on social media platforms in their names.