MP: Two coaches of express train derail near Ratlam station, no passenger hurt; rail traffic hit

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two coaches of an Udaipur-bound express train derailed near Ratlam station in Madhya Pradesh, which disrupted the railway traffic on the route, although nobody was injured, an official said on Saturday.

The derailment of Indore-Udaipur Express train (19329) took place on Friday night, following which an inquiry was ordered, he said.

The movement of trains on the route that falls under the Ratlam railway division of the Western Railway will be restored by Saturday afternoon, the official said.

"A Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) coach and a general car of the express train heading to Udaipur in Rajasthan got derailed around 9.30 pm, about half a kilometre away from Ratlam station, when the engine of the train was being brought to the front portion from the rear," WR's Ratlam Railway Division's public relations officer Khemraj Meena told PTI.

"No one was injured in the incident," he said, adding that on being alerted, several railway officials, including Additional Divisional Railway Manager Ashfaq Ahmed, visited the spot. Divisional Railway Manager Vineet Gupta, who was going to Delhi, cancelled his visit and rushed to the derailment site around 1 am, he said.

A relief train was sent and the Indore-Udaipur train continued its journey to the destination after a two-hour delay, Meena said.

Meanwhile, the Indore-Jodhpur express train (14802) has been diverted, while a special train (09390) from Ratlam to Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Indore has been cancelled on Saturday due to derailment, officials said.