MP: Thousands pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Ambedkar supporters and members of various political parties arrived at the Ambedkar memorial constructed at his birthplace at Kalipaltan area in Mhow on Friday. Friday was the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution and Mhow being his birthplace has significance for all those who have regards for Ambedkar's contribution towards the nation.

Ramesh Katare (60) of Dhaluka village of Buldhana district in Maharashtra told Free Press, ‘We have great love and respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar and we are not bothered about which party is in the government in the state or what arrangements have been made by the government for the followers. We have been here for the last 35 years and will keep coming till our last breath".

Former Mhow MLA and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was the first prominent political leader to reach the memorial on Friday. State Congress president Kamal Nath along with his supporters and members of Congress Seva Dal reached the memorial at 10.45 am. He garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan and his supporters reached Ambedkar memorial at 12 pm on Friday. Yadav and Ravan paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr Ambedkar amidst chanting ot ‘Jai Bheem-Jai Bheem’.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reached there. The dignitaries garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar and then paid respects to the mortal remains of Dr Ambedkar kept in the memorial. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chouhan unveiled the statue of Lord Buddha which has recently been installed in the memorial premises.

80k devotees fed on Ambedkar Jayanti

About 80k devotees received food at the food pandal organised during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in two days. Food officer SS Vyas said that on Friday, the food distribution was done from 16 counters prepared by women Anganwadi workers. A large number of people of Bhim Army, tribal organisations reached the memorial site in two wheelers in the form of a rally. The crowd of youth was more visible in the event while devotees came from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh along with other districts of Madhya Pradesh. Retired soldiers of the Mahar Regiment maintained discipline at the memorial and paid guard of honour.