MP: SVEEP’s Calendar Of Activities To Increase Voting Percentage

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To increase the voting percentage, a calendar has been released under the SVEEP programme. Officials of the concerned departments will ensure that various activities are organised in the district on the scheduled dates.

District Panchayat CEO and nodal officer of SVEEP have issued orders in this regard. Under the order, students will participate in the quiz competition on October 12 in all schools and colleges. To increase the percentage of voting, Chaupal will be set up in urban areas and gram panchayats, and students' cycle rally on October 14.

A conference of women voters will be organised on October 16, a resolution letter in colleges on October 17, an essay competition on October 18 in colleges, run for vote in urban bodies, rangoli competition on October 20 in Anganwadi centres and schools, debate competition in colleges on October 21.

Similarly, in the urban bodies, from October 25 to 30, publicity will be done through mike and publicity vehicles. Human chain on October 26 in Kshir Sagar ground, henna competition will be organised in Anganwadi centres on October 27, air balloon installation at two places in Ujjain city on October 30 and conference of elderly and disabled people will be organised on October 31.