MP spurious liquor deaths: HM Narottam Mishra, CM condemn incident; excise official, SHO suspended

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the deaths caused by drinking spurious liquor in Morena on Monday evening was extremely sad and painful. Following the incident, the police station in-charge concerned has been suspended. A team is being sent for investigating the matter. The culprits responsible for the incident would not be spared.

While talking to the media, Mishra said, "I'm deeply saddened by this. SHO has been suspended immediately. Senior officials have reached the site. A team will investigate the matter. Accused won't be spared."