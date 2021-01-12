MP spurious liquor deaths: HM Narottam Mishra, CM condemn incident; excise official, SHO suspended

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the deaths caused by drinking spurious liquor in Morena on Monday evening was extremely sad and painful. Following the incident, the police station in-charge concerned has been suspended. A team is being sent for investigating the matter. The culprits responsible for the incident would not be spared.
While talking to the media, Mishra said, "I'm deeply saddened by this. SHO has been suspended immediately. Senior officials have reached the site. A team will investigate the matter. Accused won't be spared."
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the spurious liquor tragedy in Morena district was extremely sad and unfortunate. Talking to the media, the CM said, "Morena faced very unfortunate and tragic accident. The investigation of the case is going on, but the District Excise Officer has been suspended for negligence in the prima facie supervision. As soon as the remaining facts of the investigation will come, whoever is guilty will not be left out. We will take drastic action."
A large number of people have fallen sick due to drinking alcohol in two villages of Morena district. Of these, 12 people have died so far while more than eight persons are undergoing treatment at Morena district hospital and a Gwalior hospital.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a thorough probe into the deaths of 11 persons after consuming spurious liquor in Morena district. Meanwhile, the station house officer (SHO) of the area and an excise official have been suspended.
The Gwalior-Chambal Police Commissioner has formed a team to probe the incident and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)