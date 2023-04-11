MP: RSS chief Bhagwat to visit Burhanpur for 2 days

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day stay in Malwa province on April 16 and 17. He will be present for various program in Brahmapur (Burhanpur) district.

Vinay Dixit, Publicity chief of Malwa Prant of the RSS, informed here on Tuesday that on the first day of his stay, the RSS Chief will be present in the renovation program of Govind Nath Maharaj Samadhi Sthal located at Mahajana Peth, and along with the Samadhi Sthal, he will also visit the new Shri Ram temple built there. The RSS Chief will also address the devotees of the Nath sect present in the program.

It may be noted that Dr. Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS and the first Sarsanghchalak, had come to Brahmapur in 1937, and the first Shakha of the district was set up at this place.

Sarsanghchalak will then pay obeisance at the Badi Sangat Gurdwara in Lodhipura. This Gurudwara is more important because Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of Sikhism, who laid down his entire family at the feet of Rashtradev, spent six months and nine days at this place and wrote the holy Guru Granth Sahib in golden script.

Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed office of the Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Committee of Brahmapur district on the second day of his stay, i.e., April 17th, and will also address the dignitaries and volunteers present in the program.