MP: Retired Army man shoots dead TV repair shop owner in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A retired Army man allegedly shot dead a television repair shop owner on Monday afternoon in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

He said that accused JB Singh Parihar shot four rounds, two of which hit Nilesh Agrawal, who succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital.

"Parihar, a retired army soldier, had given his TV to Agrawal for repairs about two months back and had come to the shop regarding this many times. When he called Agrawal on his mobile phone on Monday afternoon, both of them had a heated exchange of words," Mhow ASP Shashikant Kankane said.

"Parihar reached Agrawal's shop at 3 pm and fired four shots from his licensed gun that he had brought with him. Two bullets hit Agrawal, one of which pierced through his eye. He died in a nearby hospital," he said.

The official said that Parihar surrendered at the Additional SP office and has been charged with murder.